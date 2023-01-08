Cambodia’s Tallest Buddha Statue to be Built on Bokor Mountain

The 108-metre-high Buddha statue will be erected on top of Bokor Mountain at the Preah Monivong Bokor National Park in Kampot province, making it the tallest Buddha statue in Cambodia.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Buddha statue was held this morning under the presidency of H.E. Chea Sophara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

To be built by the Sokha Hotel Group, a local conglomerate, at “Veal Sre 500” on the mountain, the statue will serve as a sacred site for Cambodians, contribute to enhancing Buddhism, and create new tourism potential at the Preah Monivong Bokor National Park, according to the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction’s statement.

The statue erection will follow the master plan and style approved by an inter-ministerial working group with support from the supreme patriarchs of Cambodia, stated the statement.