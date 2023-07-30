Premier Inn launches four-day flash sale, with rooms from AED110

Premier Inn Middle East will launch a four-day flash sale on Tuesday, 1 August, with rooms from just AED110 for overnight stays until March next year

Book a summer staycation or plan ahead for winter and beyond, with 30 per cent off at all Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Plus, kids go free! Children aged 15 and under stay at no charge, and enjoy complimentary breakfast on bed and breakfast bookings. This means an entire family of four can stay overnight and enjoy Premier Inn’s famous all-you-can-eat breakfast from just AED150 per night. Room only options are also available.

The four-day booking window opens at 0001 hours on Tuesday, 1 August. Book via the Premier Inn MENA website or online travel agencies, or call 600 500 503.

Premier Inn hotels offer high value, high quality accommodation, unrivalled British hospitality and great dining destinations, including Mr Toad’s, Nuevo, Lounge One and Omnia. Tuck into Premier Inn’s famous all-you-can eat breakfast (free for kids under 16), savour wholesome international favourites with a side of big-screen sporting action, or enjoy a family dinner with a diverse buffet or a la carte menu.

And, beat the heat with a dip in the pool, work up an appetite with a work-out in the gym and rest easy with a great night’s sleep at Premier Inn.

Bookings apply at all Premier Inn hotels across the region.

Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Jaddaf, Barsha Heights, Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, Dubai International Airport and Dragon Mart.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi International Airport

Doha: Doha Education City and Doha Airport.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Premier Inn Middle East, visit https://mena.premierinn.com/en or follow @premierinngulf on social.

