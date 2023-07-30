CHTA Announces the Return of CHIEF to Miami this year

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the return of the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), to be held November 29 to December 1, 2023, at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig said the Caribbean region’s premier engagement, networking, education, and best practice sharing event for the hospitality industry professionals is back, and this year delegates will explore the theme “A New Era of Caribbean Tourism: Balancing Tradition, Technology, and Community”.

“We want to emphasize the region’s commitment to embracing technology while preserving its rich cultural heritage and fostering strong community ties,” said Madden-Greig, who reported that the conference will tackle issues and opportunities that are most important to the region, setting a course for wealth creation, business success and sustainable growth.

CHIEF 2023 will welcome a diverse audience, including hotel, resort, villas and Caribbean attraction owners, management executives, hospitality product and service providers, government officials, students, and other individuals interested in the region’s hospitality industry.

CHIEF was created to encourage hoteliers to invest in their teams’ development, offering multiple opportunities for advancing their understanding of trends and exposure to new products, services and methodologies implemented in the industry. Over two days, delegates will be able to attend general and breakout sessions, an innovative trade show, and other activities to complement the core program.

For suppliers and vendors, CHIEF 2023 offers a unique opportunity to display products and services and engage in one-on-one interactions with hospitality business representatives. “The event will also serve as a valuable platform for fostering business relationships and discovering innovative solutions to enhance the overall guest experience,” said Bill Clegg, Chairman of the program.

Registration opens on August 8, and rates are priced affordably at:

US $525 for the first attendee

US $425 for additional attendees from the same business

US $995 for exhibitors

Visit www.chtachief.com or contact us at [email protected] for more details.