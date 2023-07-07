Plan your nuptials and honeymoon in Saint Lucia for memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. With her windswept beaches and moonlight-soaked seascapes, she exudes romantic mystique.

Amid some of the finest Caribbean destination wedding and honeymoon settings imaginable, your happily-ever-after truly will be.

Voted as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

As an island named the “World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” by the World Travel Awards fourteen times, Saint Lucia is a refuge and an escape for lovers. The weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways of your dreams take place in Saint Lucia; the island’s luxurious accommodations will do justice to the occasion. You’re sure to cherish these memories for a lifetime.

From dazzling beaches to adventurous excursions, Saint Lucia has the perfect venue for any couple. Imagine being married among the backdrop of the waterfalls. Or choose from options featuring incredible views, majestic parks, or historical churches for a variety of faiths. The island’s luxurious resorts also offer many attractive venues and Caribbean wedding packages.

WEDDING PLANNING

Take advantage of the island’s insider knowledge to craft the ultimate dream wedding. From the paperwork, flowers and photography to the cake and reception, wedding planning can be a lot to juggle. But Saint Lucia’s extensive list of planners are available to help you with every single one of these needs. They’ll make arranging your perfect island wedding an absolute breeze.

WEDDING REQUIREMENTS IN SAINT LUCIA

Deciding on a Saint Lucia wedding is a decision you won’t regret, now it’s time for the paperwork. There are just a few things you’ll need to do to get married here. Discover the requirements to tie the knot on this award-winning island.

HONEYMOON ACTIVITIES

Enchanting and idyllic, Saint Lucia welcomes newlyweds and honeymooners with open arms. Soak up her sun on golden-sand beaches, journey out on a spectacular sunset cruise, and experience views of the Pitons from the water. Revive yourself under rainforest waterfalls or soar through rainforest canopy on a zip-line. No matter how you choose to spend your honeymoon on our island, you’ll love experiencing all she has to offer.

WEDDING PACKAGES

Saint Lucia is blessed with an array of amazing resorts, many of which offer incredible wedding packages. Each resort’s romantic package is specially designed to make your dreams come true and create unforgettable memories on your special day. Discover what each resort has to offer to design your perfect Saint Lucia wedding.

READY TO CELEBRATE YOUR ROMANCE IN SAINT LUCIA?

Whether it’s for your wedding, honeymoon, or simply a getaway, prepare to indulge in the romantic adventure of your dreams in Saint Lucia. Plan your trip today to learn why Saint Lucia has been named as the “World’s Leading Honeymoon” again and again. When planning your Caribbean honeymoon or destination wedding, there’s no other island like her. Let her inspire you.



The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”