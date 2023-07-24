Philadelphia is the 2023 Best City for Street Art

The city of Philadelphia has enjoyed yet another accolade having been named the 2023 Best City for Street Art by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This designation recognizes that Philadelphia is home to thousands of vibrant outdoor murals, sculptures, statues, and public art pieces that are easily accessible for visitors and residents alike.

Philadelphia is widely recognised as the ”Mural Capital of the World” due to its vibrant and awe-inspiring public art scene. From towering masterpieces that adorn entire buildings to hidden gems tucked away in neighbourhood streets, Philadelphia’s mural art has become an integral part of the city’s cultural fabric, captivating residents and visitors alike.

USA Today cited the work of Mural Arts Philadelphia for helping to cement Philadelphia’s global reputation for street art. Since its inception in 1984, Mural Arts Philadelphia has overseen the creation of 4,400 works of public art, working tirelessly to bring together artists, communities and organisations to create stunning murals that transform public spaces and inspire dialogue.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the city’s street art on foot, by train, by trolley, bicycle or Segway, either guided by volunteers from Mural Arts Philadelphia or with the aid of a free smartphone app.

Philadelphia’s street art also won international praise in Michelin’s new Philadelphia destination guide, released earlier in 2023. “Few North American cities have shown such consideration to art and urban planning,” the Michelin Green Guide states. “Philly is practically an open-air museum. Everywhere you look are statues, porticos, Greek Revival or neoclassical pediments, museums.”

