Outrigger moves to acquire latest Hawaii property

Outrigger Hospitality Group has revived its plan to acquire ownership of Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, a 509-room property in a prime oceanfront location on the island of Hawai‘i.

The transaction is expected to close in late August, at which time the property will be rebranded as Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa.

With nearly 75 years of successful leadership in Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry and 25 hotels, resorts and vacation condos across the Hawaiian Islands – Outrigger claims it is uniquely positioned to steward this property.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to return to Hawai‘i Island with a full-service Outrigger resort and share the legacy of this remarkable place in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said Jeff Wagoner, chief executive of Outrigger Hospitality Group.

“The Covid-19 pandemic put this purchase on a brief pause, so we’re glad to be back on track and look forward to welcoming guests to our new home.”

Earlier this month, Outrigger announced the purchase of three hotels in southern Thailand which are located on some of the most sought-after beach locations in Asia Pacific.

The purchase of a new full-service resort in Kona underlines the hospitality company’s deep commitment to its home Hawai‘i market.

Other recent investments include Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s US$80 million transformation which is scheduled for completion at the end of this year and Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger’s US$35 million modernisation, creating the first ‘craft’ hotel in Hawai‘i.