Outrigger and Castaway named ‘Best of the Best’ by Tripadvisor

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Castaway Island, Fiji Resort celebrated top recognitions in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Awards honour the best in travel, recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort was ranked #6 in the coveted ‘Best of the Best’ award in the Family – South Pacific category out of ten South Pacific hotels, making it one of the top 1% of hotels worldwide voted by Tripadvisor travelers.

Additionally, Tripadvisor awarded Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort with a Travelers’ Choice Award. The resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences and hospitality excellence to travelers around the globe and is considered in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Castaway Island, Fiji Resort was the only Fiji property to be ranked in the top 10 places for Tripadvisor’s Best Hotels in South Pacific award for 2022. Ranking in second place, the small island resort is located in the heart of the stunning Mamanuca Islands. Known for its authentic Fijian hospitality, it is the place to disconnect to reconnect amongst a tropical island paradise.

Ben Johnson, area director of sales and marketing, Fiji Islands says, “We are honored to have received these awards by Tripadvisor for 2022. Since reopening in December 2021, we have been overwhelmed by the number of Australian travelers coming back to our shores. Though many are our beloved returning guests, we are thrilled to welcome first-time visitors to Fiji and for them to experience our exceptionally warm and friendly hospitality Outrigger Hotels and Resorts are renowned for. Despite a challenging 20 months of border closures, the awards are a firm reminder that we are standout favorites amongst the Tripadvisor community. Vinaka Vakalevu to all who voted for us!”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”