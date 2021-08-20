Accor welcomes opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo

Accor has announced the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo, a new property in Naucalpan de Juárez.

Located near main business hubs, shopping centres and tourist destinations, the hotel is the main flagship property for Novotel in the North and Central American region.

“We are very excited to open the third Novotel in Mexico and the first in North and Central America with the brand’s new innovative design,” said Napoleon Flores, general manager at Novotel Mexico City Toreo.

“The property is a true reflection of the location inspired by the lively neighbourhood and a modern aesthetic.”

Novotel Mexico City Toreo has 168 modern design-forward rooms - 116 Superior rooms, 20 executive rooms, 20 superior suites and 12 master suites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each room features an avant-garde design with contemporary colours, playful furniture and European-inspired furnishings.

The property features a disruptive new design, part of a “non-standardised approach” by Novotel.

Earlier in the year, Novotel selected four international designers to reimagine new design concepts for the brand and bring them to life at various Novotel locations around the globe.

The Sundokovy Sisters, one of the chosen international design studios, led the creative design process for Novotel Mexico City Toreo’s suites, revealing a contemporary style that blends business with pleasure and well-being coupled with unique co-living spaces.

Idea Asociados, an innovative and sustainable architectural firm in Mexico, designed the interiors for all the other areas of the hotel.

Inspired by the property’s urban surroundings, the firm created a lively and playful atmosphere with a contemporary feel for the hotel.