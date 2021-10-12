The Moore set to debut in New York this autumn

Set in-between the vibrance of 8th Avenue and a picturesque tree-lined street in the heart of the idyllic Chelsea community, the Moore will open this autumn.

With a vision focused on the sole factor that hospitality is kindness, the property will offer a quiet nook in the city where urban life unwinds.

The intimate 81-guestroom hotel will be a serene outpost within the city for its guests, offering quality experiences with a focus on personalised service and a sense of moderation.

Its name speaks to the history of Chelsea, paying tribute to the property’s original owner, scholar and poet, Clement Clarke Moore.

Owned by Icon Realty Management, founders Terrence Lowenberg and Tod Cohen partnered with hotelier Eric Freitas (previously Made Hotels, Public and Ace Hotels) to bring the Moore to life.

“I wanted to bring to life the true foundations of hospitality, ensuring you’re greeted with a smile and always made to feel welcome, never left feeling like you don’t belong.

“Removing all the fluff and unnecessary offerings that can make travel and hotel stays complicated,” said Freitas.

Designed with intention and purpose by Vanessa Guilford, simple touches of elegance combine with wood tones and rich colours throughout the spaces and guest rooms.

The striking guest rooms highlight the simplistic luxury that’s rooted in Italian design.

The guest rooms have a rich neutral palette with off-white textured walls, wide-planked fumed oak flooring, and teak wall panelling.

Mixing materials and colour as contrast combines the luxe comfort and practicality the property exudes.

The Moore features a state-of-the-art gym, welcoming guestrooms, and a lobby meant for gathering.

The Moore is walking distance to some of the city’s best attractions like the Joyce Theatre, an iconic local theatre in the heart of Chelsea offering movie showings and performances, and the High Line elevated linear park, created on a former New York Central Railroad spur.

A gathering place that embraces the culture of the community, the Moore will feature a rooftop wine bar, Moore Wine set to launch October and lobby café bar, Café Moore.