Aegean Airlines moves into new home at Manchester Airport

Aegean Airlines has become the latest airline to relocate to Manchester Airport’s new-look Terminal 2.

Additional cafes and retailers are also opening in the facility as passenger footfall is forecast to increase over the summer.

The extension opened to the public on July 14th with Jet2.com and TUI operating from there in the first week.

Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Brussels Airlines, airBaltic and Ethiopian Airlines have all now followed suit in moving their operations to the new terminal.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines will become the ninth airline to operate from the space, offering services to Athens on a thrice-weekly basis from today.

As summer progresses and international travel restrictions ease, further airlines will move across, and they will be communicated appropriately.

Passengers can also keep an eye on the airport’s social media channels for the latest advice, guidance and information.