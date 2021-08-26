W Philadelphia opens doors to first guests

W Hotels Worldwide has opened W Philadelphia.

Located in the heart of downtown, the 51-story skyscraper is a celebration of the city’s street art, musical legacy and historic embrace of originality.

“Philadelphia is the quintessential city for a W hotel - rebellious, unexpected and original,” said Tom Jarrold, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide.

“Its diverse neighbourhoods and rich history attract travellers from around the country and the world and we are excited to put our unique stamp on its luxury hotel scene.”

From the Sound of Philadelphia and the city’s legendary 1970s nightlife scene to its famed urban grid richly juxtaposed with vibrant greenspaces, the design of W Philadelphia is as rich and diverse as the city itself.

Punctuated throughout the hotel is an extensive artwork collection, much of it exclusively commissioned by the hotel using the talent of local artists.

From abstract murals celebrating urban gardens to oil and digital print portraits of the city’s most famous musicians of the past and present, the art of W Philadelphia is as thoughtful as it is thought-provoking.

W Philadelphia features 295 guest rooms including 39 suites, which feature floor-to-ceiling windows and breath-taking, panoramic city views.

Nods to traditional Pennsylvania craftsmanship can be seen in entry way and bathroom tile patterns as well as Shaker-style chairs at each workspace.

W Hotels Worldwide is part of Marriott International.