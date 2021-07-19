Outrigger expands with three new Thai properties

Outrigger Hospitality Group has completed the purchase of the Manathai Hotels & Resorts brand.

The deal includes three premier beach resorts in southern Thailand.

Outrigger will refresh the former Manathai Koh Samui, Manathai Khao Lak and Manathai Surin Phuket before rebranding and re-opening by the year-end high season as Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort and Phuket Manathai by Outrigger.

Jeff Wagoner, chief executive of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said: “The investment is directly aligned with Outrigger’s strategic business plan to expand its presence in Asia Pacific and beyond, furthering its mission to be the premier beach resort brand in the world.

“Our past success in Thailand stemmed from celebrating unique cultural aspects of the destination - which is something that we plan to continue at all three of the new properties.”

The 148-key Outrigger Koh Samui is located on the quiet sands of Lamai Beach on the east coast of Thailand’s second-largest island, which is a 70-minute flight from Bangkok and 55 minutes from Phuket.

The property, which exudes a soft ‘colonial’ elegance, includes 34 suites, a spa, three restaurants, a kids’ club and facilities for weddings and events.

In Khao Lak, a 75-minute drive north of Phuket airport, the 158-key Outrigger Khao Lak sits on Bang Sak Beach, a long stretch of fine sand coastline with uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea.

In Phuket, 30-minutes south of the international airport, the Phuket Manathai by Outrigger is an elegant 66-room boutique property on the edge of the powder white sands of Surin Beach, within walking distance of an array of dining, shopping and entertainment venues.