Wyndham Hotels launches first all-inclusive brand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts have launched a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra.

The announcement marks Wyndham’s 22nd brand and its first dedicated entirely to the fast-growing, all-inclusive segment.

In conjunction with the brand launch, Wyndham begins a strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts.

The new brand’s name is born from the brand promise of “all-inclusive travel for all,” keeping with Wyndham’s mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveller.

Wyndham Alltra creates an all-inclusive resort experience that is distinct to the upper-midscale segment, offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavour.

The brand will feature both family-friendly and adults-only resorts in the Caribbean and other resort destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first two resorts to debut under the Wyndham Alltra brand are Playa’s 458 room Wyndham Alltra Cancun located in the heart of the Hotel zone with its ten restaurants, bars, lounges and pools, and the 287 room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen in the heart of Playa Del Carmen.

Currently undergoing renovations, both resorts remain open and are scheduled to become Wyndham Alltra resorts in time for the holidays in December.

The two resorts will mark the first of many properties to be developed under the strategic alliance between Wyndham and Playa in the upper-midscale, all-inclusive resort sector in the Caribbean and Mexico that Playa currently operates in.

“Wyndham Alltra will introduce many of our over 150 million annual guests to our first all-inclusive brand,” said Geoffrey Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.”