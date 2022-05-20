Outrigger joins World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage

Premier beach resort brand Outrigger Hospitality Group has joined the World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH.org) as part of its larger ESG (environment, social, governance) initiative.

“WTACH’s ambition to respect and conserve local culture is fully aligned with ‘The Outrigger Way’ – our corporate foundation of caring for host, guest and place,” said Monica Salter, vice president of corporate communications and social responsibility.

“We’re grateful to be part of a network of like-minded organizations to protect and preserve cultural uniqueness through respectful engagement with local communities and custodians,” she said.

The Outrigger Way values system originated from Hawai‘i’s culture of hospitality. It embraces local traditions and cultures in all of the places that Outrigger operates. Whether in Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, Hawai‘i or The Maldives, the host culture is of crowning importance at Outrigger and is incorporated in signature guest experiences.

Founded in 2019 as a not-for-profit membership organization, WTACH seeks to ensure that the unique attributes, history and cultural values of the world’s tourism-related communities are celebrated and preserved for generations to come.

“Travel and tourism, when done right, can be one of the great protectors of local cultural heritage and a force for good,” said Nigel Fell, president and CEO of WTACH.

“We look forward to offering Outrigger extra support, training and tools to enhance the already solid work it is doing on tourism sustainability practices in the Pacific, Asia and Indian Ocean regions,” said Fell.

As an example of cultural support, Outrigger in March unveiled the A‘o Cultural Center in the lobby of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort as part of a USD $80 million transformation. Through art and historical artifacts, Outrigger’s aim, at the Center, is to showcase Hawai‘i’s seafaring heritage, in partnership with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, local artists, Bishop Museum – designated the Hawai‘i State Museum of Natural and Cultural History – and Friends of Hōkūle‘a and Hawai‘iloa, a non-profit dedicated to Hawaiian canoe building traditions.