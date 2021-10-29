The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City opens to first guests

Marriott International has announced the launch of the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City.

Transforming the city’s skyline and sitting amongst the country’s tallest buildings, the hotel is centrally located along the Paseo de Reforma and showcases uninterrupted views of the famed Chapultepec Park.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ritz-Carlton brand to Mexico City, exemplifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and creating meaningful memories in the world’s most exciting markets,” said Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader, the Ritz-Carlton.

Soaring 58-stories high, the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City is located in a building concept by Taller G and features 153 guest rooms and suites.

Capitalising on its location and views, a double glass façade provides unique open-air terraces, inviting guests to discover a new perspective on the enchanting city.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City will act as a literal and figurative gateway along the Paseo de Reforma, welcoming and encouraging guests to learn about the colourful history, dynamic present and bright future of Mexico City,” stated Luis Lopez, general manager at the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City.

The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City also offers more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space with floor to ceiling windows overlooking Chapultepec Park, ideally suited for a variety of events from meetings to celebratory occasions.

The spaces have been designed to foster inspiration and connection whether a large gathering in the ballroom or an intimate board meeting.