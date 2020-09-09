Oman Air to return to flying next month

Oman Air will return to scheduled service on October 1st, offering flights to 16 cities in 12 countries.

The airline will connect Muscat with London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Dubai, Doha, Dar Es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Lahore and Islamabad, with more destinations to be added soon.

Flights to India are subject to Indian authorities lifting restrictions for scheduled international passenger flights.

Scheduled service will also connect Muscat and Khasab in Oman.

The national carrier of the sultanate of Oman will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and several other steps have been taken to ensure that guests and crew are always safe.

Requirements for guests who plan to travel to Oman will be announced soon.