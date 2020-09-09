Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers spa treats this month

Sofitel Dubai the Palm is offering guests the chance to indulge in a lavish pool-day or some fantastic spa treatments this season, with a great-value midweek offer for the month of September.

For Dhs370, visitors can enjoy a full-body massage in the Sofitel Spa, along with all-day access to the resort’s cool lagoon pools and private patch of beach.

Guests also get 20 per cent off food and drinks while they are there, from a choice of five restaurants.

A 60-minute massage at Sofitel Spa will usually set you back more than Dhs600, so this midweek special represents big savings.

For those with less time on their hands, the 60-minute Mindful Moment package includes a 30-minutes spa wave, 30-minute back, neck and shoulder massage or foot massage and a healthy juice.

All this can be yours for Dhs299.

Until September 30th, residents of the United Arab Emirates can also take advantage of the pool at Sofitel Dubai the Palm with a beach pass, which is a steal at just Dhs55 midweek.

With health and safety restrictions still in place, however, you will have to bring your own towel.

More Information

Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers a warm French-Polynesian welcome amid a luxury five-star beach resort on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Enjoy a rejuvenating escape inspired by the rich culture of the South Pacific.

Nestled among lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers a tropical and relaxing sanctuary, only a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis of Dubai.

Guests can take a 3D tour of some of the facilities with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World here.

The hotel is considered as offering the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments by voters at the World Travel Awards.