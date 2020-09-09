Ascott signs new distribution deal with Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds has entered into a distribution partnership with the Ascott, a Singapore-based company that has grown to become one of the leading international lodging owner-operators.

The distribution partnership provides Ascott with access to more than 60,000 business-to-business travel buyers from more than 140 source markets worldwide, including tour operators, airlines, points redemption clients and retail travel agencies.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to preferential rates and availability across the 160 properties that form the Ascott portfolio in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

These 160 properties include Ascott’s serviced residences and hotel brands such as Ascott the Residence, the Crest Collection, Somerset, Citadines, lyf by Ascott and Citadines Connect.

Jorge Cortés, global sourcing director at Hotelbeds, commented: “Ascott has become a leading international lodging owner-operator globally.

“So at Hotelbeds we are very proud to partner with them and expand our offering in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and USA.”

Through this partnership, Ascott will also be able to distribute its serviced residence units and hotel rooms through Hotelbeds, via both its wholesale channel, which operates under the ‘Hotelbeds’ name and the retail travel agent channel, which operates under the ‘Bedsonline’ brand – all united under one contract.

Doreen Tan, vice president, sales and distribution at the Ascott, added: “Ascott’s continued partnership with Hotelbeds gives us access to an extensive business-to-business distribution network worldwide, expanding our reach to more international high-value guests.

“This complements our efforts to build on Ascott’s strong base of long-stay and corporate guests, and to capture accommodation demand from domestic travellers.”

More Information

The Ascott is considered Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand by World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website.