Oman Air Unveils ‘A Legacy in the Skies’ Exhibition

Celebrating the history of civil aviation in Oman and its own unique journey, Oman Air has opened a first-of-its-kind exhibition at Stal Gallery in Muscat. ‘Oman Air: A Legacy in the Skies’ combines state-of-the-art multimedia, immersive displays, and an array of compelling artifacts that bring to life Oman’s illustrious aviation past and celebrate the key milestones that have shaped Oman Air into the globally recognised and esteemed brand it is today. Amouage, the Oman-based international fragrance house, is also present at the exhibition, unveiling the signature scent for Oman Air’s new on-board amenity kits. This captivating journey through time, spanning from the reign of Sultan Taimur bin Faisal to the present day, promises a truly immersive and enlightening experience for visitors of all ages.

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, Oman Air continues to invest in its award-winning products, while redefining the art of hospitality in the skies. Most recently the airline earned the award for Best Airline Staff in the Middle East at the Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards. Oman Air has also been announced as global airline partner for English football club, Chelsea FC, further cementing it as a leading international carrier with worldwide appeal.

Entry to ‘Oman Air: A Legacy in the Skies’ at Stal Gallery (located in Madinat Qaboos) is free and visitors are welcome to explore the exhibition from Sunday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.