Oman Air increases flights between Muscat and Salalah during Khareef

With the khareef season in full swing, Oman Air has increased its flights between Muscat and Salalah, reaching as many as 26 per day.

The airline announced the additions to its schedule in June in anticipation of surging demand for travel over the three-month-long season. With a variety of natural and cultural attractions and visitor numbers growing each year, Dhofar continues to cement itself as a top destination among regional and international tourists.

Oman Air is currently the only airline offering wide-body service between Muscat and Salalah, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330, in addition to the Boeing 737.

Khareef operations will run until 15 September 2023.