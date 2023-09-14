NOŪS Santorini Resort Introduces Elio’s Italian American Chophouse

NOŪS Santorini, the new resort from YES! Hotels Group, opens Elio’s Italian American Chophouse, bringing New York flair to the stunning Greek island. Blending the best of classical Italian cuisine with the vibrant metropolitan vibe of a New York trattoria, guests can indulge with traditional Italian cooking that uses exceptional local produce from the Cyclades.

As the perfect gathering place for families, hipsters, fashion icons and food enthusiasts alike, Elio’s combines a charmingly nostalgic atmosphere with effortlessly friendly yet impeccable service. Its Little Italy inspired menu offers speciality dishes from classical Italian cuisine including antipasti such as mouthwatering burrata with sweet and sour Sicilian caponata, ricotta and Parmesan meatballs, or the Tuscan-style panzanella salad with grilled bread, pickled onions, and roasted tomatoes. The Mediterranean crudo features fresh fish and seafood from the island such as carpaccio-style sea bass ala puttanesca. For the ‘primi piatti’, Elio’s presents timeless recipes like the olio pepperoncino scallops or the Venetian-style tongue with capers and confit lemon. And, no classic Italian table would be complete without the iconic dishes of chicken cacciatore, saltimbocca Romana, and Milanese-style cutlets, which are also featured prominently on Elio’s menu.

This stunning selection of food is paired with a meticulously curated wine list that offers an extensive selection of varieties and Designations of Origin that represent the major regions of Italy and Greece. From crisp white Assyrtiko with exceptional mineral flavours to elegant Agiorgitiko from Nemea and robust Xinomavro from Naoussa, to iconic Tuscans, Sangiovese-based Chianti and Brunello di Montalcino, there is something for all wine enthusiasts to suit their preferences.

Elio’s bar, sophisticated and lively, draws inspiration from Italy, combining contemporary design with traditional aesthetic elements. It is the best choice to conclude the evening with a delightful digestif or a perfect cocktail. Classic Italian spritz, grappa, amaro, vermouth, and, last but not least, the island’s best Negroni are among the offerings.

Elio’s brings the metropolitan hype of Italian American “ristorantes” to NOŪS, serving a timeless Italian cuisine with a modern flair on a beautiful terrace that offers unrestricted views of the island. Stepping into Elio’s interior, guests are greeted by an eclectic collection of contemporary artworks, harmoniously blending with unique aesthetic references to the 1950s and 1960s. Enhancing the ambiance further, the brilliantly curated music sets the mood with a fusion of Italo disco, swing, soul, and jazz vocalists, complemented by the energetic rhythms of New York funk, R&B, and hip hop.

For more information on NOŪS Santorini and the NEW Elio’s Italian American Chophouse visit https://www.yeshotels.gr/nous-santorini/.