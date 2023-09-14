Saudi Arabia to get a third Ritz-Carlton in Al Khobar

Retal Urban Development Company has signed an agreement with Marriott International to open The Ritz-Carlton, Al Khobar in 2027. Spanning an area of 99,917 sq m, The Ritz-Carlton, Al Khobar will be based on the shoreline of Al Khobar and include rooms and villas.

CEO of Retal Urban Development Company, Abdullah AlBraikan, said: “This collaboration signifies a pivotal step toward advancing the Kingdom’s tourism sector and underscores the collective aspiration to provide world-class hospitality experiences.”

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International, added: “We look forward to working with Retal Urban Development Company to introduce The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary luxury and service to the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is building a thriving new tourism sector which continues to present great expansion opportunities across our renowned brands.”

Source: Hotelier Middle east