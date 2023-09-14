Maldives Hotel Offers World-First for Colour Blind Guests

This International Colour Blindness Awareness Month, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives - arguably one of the most colourful resorts in the Maldives - has partnered with EnChroma, to offer colour blind guests a chance to experience its dramatic landscape in full colour, for the very first time with its glasses for colour blindness.

In addition to glasses for the colour blind, with its leading patented lens technology, EnChroma has also developed snorkel masks which will help people with colour blindness better experience the Maldives’ colours and all its underwater wonders.

This is a world first and is exclusive to Seaside Finolhu.

Additionally, the resort will offer adult and children EnChroma sunglasses, which utilise the same ground-breaking technology, enabling those impacted to see a broader range of colours more clearly, vibrantly, and distinctly for the first time in their lives.

350 million people worldwide are colour blind, 30 million of which live in Europe. The condition is more prevalent in men, with one in 12 affected. While people with normal colour vision see more than one million shades and hues of colour, colour blind people only see an estimated 10 per cent.

To the red-green colour blind, colours appear dull and washed out, often causing difficulty in distinguishing from one other. Common colour confusions include green and yellow, grey and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown. This can detract from the ability of colour-blind people to fully embrace colourful experiences when travelling. Research also shows that this can impact work environments and social situations as well.

Not only will colour blind guests be able to witness the Baa Atoll various blues, but they’ll also get to experience one of the most colourful hotels in the Maldives – thanks to its kaleidoscope inspired interiors.

Steven Phillips, General Manager at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with EnChroma on this exciting new initiative. Travelling the world is one of life’s greatest pleasures but imagine doing so and only experiencing ten per cent of colour. That’s like only seeing two colours of the rainbow. Or not witnessing the true blue of the ocean or the hundreds of hues of a sunset.

“As someone who is colour blind myself, I know all too well the realities and impact this can have, so I’m delighted to see this collaboration come to life. We can’t wait to welcome colour blind guests -both adults and children alike - to experience this unique technology and see our piece of paradise in all its glory!”

“The Maldives, and Seaside Finolhu, are arguably two of the most breathtakingly beautiful and colourful places on earth,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “I’m a divemaster and have been SCUBA diving for most of my life, so I can appreciate how much more spectacular and special it will be for colour blind divers to experience the amazing array of vibrant colours the ocean has to offer. We are also thrilled that colour blind guests will be able to experience more colour when they are not diving by borrowing our glasses at the resort.”