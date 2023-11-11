Niseko Village in Hokkaido Unveils Niseko-yo: A Winter Wonderland of Gastronomy

Niseko Village, otherwise known as the “Aspen of the East,” is elated to unveil Niseko-yo in time for the 2023-2024 winter season. Among Hokkaido’s pristine powdery paradise, Niseko-yo offers a blend of gastronomy, nightlife, and other exceptional experiences.

New culinary highlights coming to the village this winter include Gogyo powered by Ippudo, offering its world-renowned ramen during the day and transforming into a vibrant izakaya by night, the mouthwatering yakiniku of Hokkaien, and Long Tang’s delectable dim sum. Further dining experiences are Yang Shu Ten’s artful sushi and tempura, Moka’s authentically crafted Italian delicacies, and Chuan’s celebrated Sichuan hotpot, as well as the latest addition to the internationally acclaimed Crosta Pizzeria, Baby Crosta, offering the first pizza omakase in Niseko.

Emblematic of Japanese tradition, the new Chuya teahouse opening at Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve serves an array of meticulously crafted sweet and savory delights by day. As dusk descends, the teahouse becomes Chuya Bar by Night – a cocktail heaven where guests are invited to indulge in an enchanting array of drinks.

Mandala Club, a private members club in Singapore, is also rolling out its red carpet in Niseko Village before the New Year. Starting in December, travelers can savor Mandala Club’s signature cultural experiences at POPI’s and the Snow Parlour, where members can enjoy a ski-in ski-out experience and access to a harmonious blend of music and Japanese-inspired cocktails.

Additionally, brand-new illustrious masterpieces by artists Frank Woo and Emi Shiratori are showcased throughout the village’s center and trails to guide visitors through the culture, terrain, and spirit of Niseko Village. Their creations weave together traditional and contemporary tales in an immersive artistic odyssey, paying a heartfelt homage to Hokkaido’s natural marvels.

Garnering a staggering 60-foot annual snowfall, Niseko Village is a magnet for winter sports enthusiasts from around the world, offering a plethora of fine powder snow, skiing, snowboarding, and other activities. For accommodations, Niseko Village guarantees an unmatched level of luxury at Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and Kasara Niseko Village Townhouse. The architectural mastery of Hinode Hills Niseko Village and The Green Leaf Niseko Village provides guests with the coveted ski-in, ski-out experience, while Hilton Niseko Village offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.