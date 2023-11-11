Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Introduces Exclusive Beach Houses for Unparalleled Luxury Retreats

Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is introducing ten contemporary beachfront and ocean-view Beach Houses at their North Shore location, available as early as December 15, 2023 at an introductory rate of $2,000 per night for the Three-Bedroom Beach House.

Centrally located yet exceptionally private, the new additions adhere to Beach Enclave’s principle of maintaining a low impact on the local population, while offering guests the perfect blend of secluded living and comprehensive five-star resort facilities.

Designed by acclaimed architect Jacobson Arquitetura, the Beach Houses, ranging in size from 4,080 sq. ft. to 4,333 sq. ft., highlight the natural surroundings through seamless indoor and outdoor spaces. The main level, partially cut into the local limestone, sits at 35 feet above sea level and features a large indoor kitchen and living area with large floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors. Outdoor entertainment areas include a sun deck and infinity pool, firepit, summer kitchen, and bar. Each house boasts three to four-bedrooms with a master suite overlooking the awe-inspiring beach and ocean expanse with an en-suite bathroom featuring a large, walk-in double shower, double vanity, and freestanding bathtub or shower. The houses also have access to the beach through a private staircase, that has been hand carved on the limestone cliff.

Guests staying at the Beach Houses will enjoy a dedicated butler and concierge team to assist with all personalized experiences such as restaurant and tour reservations, as well as daily pool and beach set-up service and discreet and intuitive housekeeping. Additionally, freshly prepared continental breakfast is offered daily, each house can be fully stocked with provisions upon arrival, and a private chef can be organized at an extra cost.

The enhanced amenities at Beach Enclave’s North Shore location include a breathtaking oceanfront restaurant and bar, 24-hour fitness center, and new yoga deck where daily group yoga sessions are offered. Guests also have access to a tennis court, an exquisite Enclave Garden brimming with Caribbean fruit trees, and activities arranged through Big Blue Collective, the premier eco-water adventure company in Turks & Caicos, such as kiteboarding lessons, snorkeling experiences, and kayak eco-tours. These are further complemented by the pristine white sand beach and the nearby Princess Alexandra National Marine Park, teeming with coral and resident turtles, located just a stone’s throw away snorkeling from the beach.

Please see here for additional information: https://www.beachenclave.com