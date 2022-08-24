NEW YORK MARRIOTT MARQUIS TAKES CENTERSTAGE WITH THE UNVEILING OF A REIMAGINED GUEST EXPERIENCE

New York Marriott Marquis, part of Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – is delighted to announce the completion of an extensive renovation. Situated at the epicenter of Times Square, the comprehensive transformation includes newly designed guestrooms, restaurants, public spaces, as well as meeting and events spaces, that offer respite from, but are also inspired by, the electric energy of the city.

“New York Marriott Marquis is the heartbeat of our Marriott Hotels brand, inclusive of more than 600 properties around the world,” said Drew Iddings, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Marriott Hotels. “With the completion of this captivating redesign, we continue to build momentum for the brand’s evolution and modern appeal that is tailormade for our renowned, wonderful hospitality to empower guests’ every pursuit.”

Opened in 1985 amid the rejuvenation of Times Square, New York Marriott Marquis’ vibrant location provided inspiration for architecture and interior design firms Stonehill Taylor, which oversaw the redesign of the hotel’s public and event spaces, and Sawyer & Company, which led the design of the guestrooms and suites. Both firms drew from the 360 degrees of billboard lights experienced by visitors to Times Square, in addition to Stonehill Taylor centering the hotel’s renovation design concept on the theme of “Kaleidoscope of Energy”.

“The reflections, flow of energy, and vivacity that encapsulate Times Square were central references for this project,” said Sara Duffy, Principal at Stonehill Taylor. “We fed off the spirit of the hotel’s surroundings while simultaneously constructing a comfortable, rejuvenating stay for guests. The end result was a design that perfectly balances elegant playfulness and interactive experiences with flexible and varied seating, strategically open yet distinctive zones, and an artful New York theme that carries throughout the hotel.”

Awe-Inspiring Welcome

Upon arrival to the eighth-floor lobby, visitors will find a reoriented space designed for a seamless and energizing arrival experience. The hotel’s reception desks have been moved from the south side to the north side of the hotel, opening the northernmost wall to natural light with installed prismatic waved glass, and adding to the whimsical motifs throughout the space. Reception desks are now separated by archways made of playful wood paneling, and a lit acrylic 3-D sculpture by Parachilna sits on a plinth along with Kaleidoscope-inspired New York City artwork by Kalisher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spacious Guestrooms with a Sense of Place

Each of the hotel’s 1,971 spacious guest rooms have been completely updated with a modern, thoughtful design complemented by locally inspired accents to draw in the energy of the city. New features include mounted, high-definition televisions; expanded closets, deluxe walk-in showers with spa-like lighting, and ultra-comfortable platform beds. The plethora of storage and sizable floor space sets these rooms apart from standard city accommodations, and a calm, neutral color palette joined by bright accents centers guests among the hotel’s iconic views. Additionally, through the first-of-its-kind, longstanding global partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will continue to have access to thoughtfully curated in-room TED content to enjoy during their stay.

Elevated Food & Beverage Experiences

In addition to the hotel’s redesign, New York Marriott Marquis has now partnered with the renowned Union Square Hospitality Group and Union Square Events on the food and beverage concepts at three updated restaurants, as well as the catering for hotel events.

Featuring spectacular, two-story wall-to-ceiling windows overlooking Times Square and the Great White Way’s dazzling lights, Broadway Lounge offers an unmatched experience in the center of it all. A small taste of a big New York experience, the restaurant’s menu centers around bold flavors and features wood fired pizzas, gourmet snacks, and handcrafted cocktails. To either side of Broadway Lounge is Perch, the venue’s intimate outdoor terrace where guests can soak in the energy of Times Square.

Tucked away under the ninth floor is Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant. Reminiscent of an old-school whiskey bar, Revel & Rye provides a sophisticated atmosphere for guests to indulge in over 20 wines by the glass, an extensive American whiskey list, and a New York-themed dining menu. Inspired by theatre marquees, the bar is fitted with linear piped lighting that flows from the bar back onto a metallic gold ceiling, creating an ambient and cozy atmosphere. The bright lights of Times Square have also been brought indoors with two large LED “billboards” positioned on either side of the restaurant, inviting guests to gather to watch the latest sporting events, movies, and more.

The newly redesigned M Club – a brand signature across Marriott Hotels globally – creates an elevated experience made to feel like a chic New York City-style living room. Reserved for Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite members and paying guests, the stately double doors welcome guests to the generously large lounge, which seats close to 200. The lounge features a library, business support center, and ample seating such as communal worktables and banquettes, and feature plenty of charging stations for electronic devices. A complimentary full buffet breakfast is offered, along with a “Grab & Go” station for members to enjoy a coffee or pastry.

The hotel also features an expansive Atrium Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub of the hotel that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provide guests with a space to relax, collaborate with colleagues or grab a night cap. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s breakfast buffet as well as seamless connectivity with free Wi-Fi.

Next Gen Meeting Spaces

On the hotel’s ninth floor, The Terrace – a dramatic open event space under a soaring atrium, connecting the Marquis Ballroom to the Jolson, Cantor, and Barrymore Rooms – was expanded to serve as an additional functional event space, complete with streetlamp-inspired lighting. Meeting spaces and pre-function event spaces on floors three through seven, including the Broadway Ballroom and Marquis Theatre foyer, feature newly designed carpets and wall coverings. Milliken carpet patterns are reminiscent of overlapping starbursts and kaleidoscopes, tying the hotel’s theme together neatly. The largest ballroom stage in the city, The Broadway Ballroom, now also has a state-of the-art sound system, which extends to the balconies and wings, providing smooth continuous audio with exceptional sound quality.

“We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined New York Marriott Marquis, which both honors the hotel’s history and celebrates its place in modern New York City,” said Dan Nadeau, Area General Manager and General Manager of New York Marriott Marquis. “This marks a new milestone where we have always been an iconic fixture. Now we’re welcoming travelers back to New York with a fresh and exciting slate of events, facilities, and design to help turn the page on our newest chapter.”

New York Marriott Marquis participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind