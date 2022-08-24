DoubleTree by Hilton Arrives to the Entertainment Zone of Buena Park

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park officially opens its doors following a 24-month, multi-million-dollar renovation, joining DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. The newly upgraded 249-room hotel is located along the 5 and 91 freeways and conveniently off the Beach Blvd. exit. Known as the entertainment zone of Orange County, Buena Park is home to the most attractions in Orange County.

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park debuts with a beautiful modern design inspired by cool tones of blues and greens. Guests are welcomed with a spacious lobby and Marble’s Lounge adjacent. The property boasts the largest pool in the area, where guests can truly escape from the outside world. The full-service hotel is located in the heart of Orange County, five miles from Disneyland and 20 miles from the John Wayne Airport, making it the ideal location for families, groups, and domestic and international travelers.

“It has been exciting to see the transformation of this completed property and we are delighted to show guests the welcoming spirit of Buena Park with comfortable accommodations in the heart of Orange County,” said Javier Solis, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park. “Now part of the Hilton family, we look forward to welcoming guests to a beautifully renovated property with award-winning service and signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies at check-in.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park is located at 7000 Beach Boulevard.

