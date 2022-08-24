World Travel Awards 2022’s Gala Ceremony to be held in HCM City

Ho Chi Minh City will host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7, launched to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry

On its website, the WTA described HCM City as a metropolis of boundless energy which draws together both old and new Vietnam.

“Wander through alleys and markets, explore the temples, and discover the designer malls beneath soaring skyscrapers in this fascinating fusion of different worlds,” it said.

This year, Vietnam has received a series of nominations for different categories at the WTA 2022. Specifically, the country was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination.

The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards, and was honoured Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.

The event is scheduled to take place ahead of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), to be held from September 8-10 with the participation of over 1,500 representatives from management agencies, travel companies, airlines, and operators of accommodation and entertainment facilities in Vietnam and abroad.

This is the second time Vietnam has played host to the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony, with Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang, selected as the venue in 2019./.