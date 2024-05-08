Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts rebrands and renames hotels

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts is being rebranded to Jumeirah.

The Dubai-born hospitality brand, which was launched in 1997, has redesigned its logo and renamed some of its hotels. These include the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, which will now be called Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, while Jumeirah Mina A’Salam has been renamed to Jumeirah Mina Al Salam.

Jumeirah explained that the rebrand has been carried out as part of its “accelerated growth strategy”. The COO of Jumeirah Thomas Meier said: “Refining our visual identity and enhancing our guest experience is the first step on a journey of regional and international expansion.”

As part of that aforementioned strategy, Jumeirah recently announced new properties including Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai and several other global locations. Jumeirah’s refreshed vision will see a focus on boutique-style properties featuring up to 150 rooms with a larger focus on suites, villas and residences rather than standard rooms.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is set to welcome guests at the end of 2024. The new resort has been inspired by a super yacht and you’ve probably seen it sitting beside the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Set to be one sprawling property with a private beach, there will be 386 rooms, suites and penthouses with balconies and terraces that allow guests to enjoy a 180° view of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and the resort’s new superyacht marina.

As to be expected from any top-notch hotel, there will be wellness areas, landscaped gardens and lots of restaurants— 10 to be exact.

