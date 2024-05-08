Rotana’s First Hotel in Pakistan

Rotana announced today the signing of a franchise agreement with Signature Complex LLP Islamabad for the opening of its first property in Pakistan.

The agreement will see the development of Signature Rotana in the city under the group’s upscale Rotana Hotels & Resorts brand. Located atop a bustling commercial hub in Islamabad, Pakistan’s vibrant capital city, the hotel will add a total of 522 keys to Rotana’s global portfolio once completed. Consisting of 378 hotel rooms and 144 branded residential apartments, the property will also offer a state-of-the-art business centre with six meeting rooms, a banquet hall, and a multipurpose space. The hotel will also boast two specialty restaurants and a café. To enhance the guest experience, the hotel will provide several wellness and relaxation amenities and will include an indoor swimming pool and gymnasium, as well as an exclusive spa, thermal facilities, and other self-care lounges.

Commenting on the announcement, Makram El Zyr, Vice President Development at Rotana, said: “We are extremely excited to enter this dynamic market and introduce travellers to Rotana’s unique blend of world-class standards, genuine hospitality, and treasured experiences. Signature Rotana Islamabad forms part of Rotana’s robust global expansion plans, including entry into several new markets and the opening of 30 new properties by 2026. We are confident that Signature Rotana will appeal to a varied group of global leisure and business travellers looking to doing business or to discover Pakistan’s diverse cultural and natural wonders.”

Recognised globally as the world’s second-most beautiful capital city and the ninth-most populous, Islamabad commands attention for its scenic splendour and cultural significance. Notably, it is home to the iconic Faisal Mosque, ranked as the fifth-largest mosque worldwide. In 2023, Islamabad experienced a notable 15% increase in foreign arrivals. Positioned as the focal point of tourist fascination and business vitality, Islamabad has consistently captivated both leisure travellers and business alike.

Speaking about the partnership, Shaheer Ahmed, Director Business Strategist at Signature Complex LLP, stated: “We are extremely delighted and pleased to announce our mega collaboration with Rotana as they make their grand entrance into Islamabad, Pakistan. We extend a warm welcome to Rotana, a brand synonymous with luxury and excellence, as they join us in this exciting venture.

At Signature Rotana Islamabad, we are committed to delivering the best, and we are confident in our ability to uphold and exceed the high standards set by Rotana. Together, we aim to elevate the hospitality landscape in Pakistan and set new benchmarks for excellence.

We have meticulously planned for this collaboration and are dedicated to making it a resounding success.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President Development at Rotana, for his unwavering support throughout this journey. Together with Rotana, we look forward to writing a new chapter of success and prosperity in Islamabad, Pakistan.”

As the recipient of prestigious accolades, including the “Best Performing Destination” award bestowed by the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations in 2023 and the esteemed “Best In-Show - International Tourism Development” recognition at the Travel and Adventure Show 2024, Islamabad stands as a testament to unparalleled tourism allure and burgeoning business potential. The capital city’s dynamic landscape serves as a beacon for global travellers and business industry offering abundant opportunities for growth and expansion within the hospitality sector.

Rotana currently operates 76 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 10,420 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 40 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.