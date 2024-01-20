New Holidays to Latin America and Antarctica by Journey Latin America

Specialist tour operator Journey Latin America has refreshed three of its Private Journeys offering visitors even better value for money in 2024 as well as the opportunity to explore some of the region’s off-the-radar locations.

COSTA RICA

Value Costa Rica: The Essential Highlights showcases the country’s top attractions: Tortuguero National Park, Arenal Volcano, Monteverde Cloud forest and Manuel Antonio in just 12 days. The holiday costs from £1,750 per person, almost £250 per person less than last year, and includes additional wildlife excursions in the Santa Elena Reserve and Manuel Antonio National Park. The price includes good-quality accommodation in beach and wilderness lodges, breakfast daily, two dinners, transfers and excursions. International flights are extra.

MEXICO

The enchanting silver cities that lie Northwest of Mexico City and are easily accessible by road yet are almost always overlooked by first-time visitors to Mexico. Each city has its own character: the university town Guanajuato built in a narrow gorge is a centre for music, theatre and dance, while the homely little town of San Miguel de Allende with cobbled streets and leafy plazas is a magnet for artist and Querétaro is renowned for its impressive colonial aqueduct. Journey Latin America’s 12-day Explore and Relax: Silver Cities to Pacific Coast holiday has been revamped to focus on San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato and Querétaro before ending on the jungle-fringed beaches of Zihuatanejo. The holiday costs from £3,830 per person and includes first-class hotels on a B&B basis, transfers, a domestic flight and excursions. International flights are extra.

ANTARCTICA

A holiday to Antarctica will offer a dazzling display of larger-than-life landscapes, a kaleidoscope of colours and a symphony of sounds. Along the shores and among the hauntingly beautiful bergs and glaciers thrives vociferous and always entertaining wildlife. Journey Latin America’s 14-day Signature Antarctica: Highlights of the Antarctic Peninsula has been refreshed to include a 10-day mid-range expedition cruise on board the Ocean Endeavour allowing guests the chance to camp on the ice, kayak and take a photography course. This excellent value-for-money holiday costs from £8,250 per person and includes an expedition cruise to Antarctica, full board during the cruise, domestic flights in Argentina, mid-range hotels on a B&B basis pre and post cruise, excursions and transfers. International flights are extra.

