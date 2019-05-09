New fleet of supercars arrives at the Lanesborough

Overlooking Hyde Park Corner and adjacent to the grounds of Buckingham Palace, the Lanesborough has long been considered one of the city’s most iconic hotels, commanding a prestigious location that straddles Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Mayfair.

New for the British summer season, the hotel is delighted to introduce its new fleet of supercars, offering guests the chance to explore London and the surrounding counties in one of the new high-performance vehicles.

For car enthusiasts seeking the ultimate luxury experience, when booking the royal, presidential or Buckingham suites, they will have the added opportunity to drive a different supercar every day included in their stay.

The Lanesborough’s collection includes a Ferrari GTC 4 Lusso; a McLaren 570s; a Rolls Royce Phantom; a Lamborghini Urus, while a range of classic and iconic cars are also available upon request.

The Lanesborough’s fleet of cars is also available to guests staying in all rooms and suites, with daily hire rates from £720 a day.