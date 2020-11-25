The Woodward to join Oetker Collection in 2021

Oetker Collection has announced the Woodward, a new hotel in the heart of Geneva, will be the next property to join its portfolio.

Owned by Bastion Holdings, the hotel sits directly on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering panoramic views of Mont Blanc.

Originally built in 1901 by French architect François Durel in a post-Haussmann style, the hotel is located on Quai Wilson and is currently being completely transformed and carefully reimagined by world-renowned architect Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Beyond the historic façade, guests will find classic-meets-contemporary interiors, providing a stylish city sanctuary with spectacular lake and mountain views.

Each of the 26 suites has been carefully curated to possess its own distinct character and individual design details, with signature flourishes including marble fireplaces and bookcases.

In keeping with Oetker Collection’s commitment to wellbeing, the hotel’s 1,200m2 spa will include a Wellness Institute by Maison Guerlain and a 21-metre indoor swimming pool - the longest in Geneva.

There will be a state-of-the-art gym, two saunas, two steam rooms, two Swedish baths and a Jacuzzi.

Guests will be able to enjoy exclusive treatments by Guerlain across six wellness suites, including one for couples and a corner dedicated to men.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection comments: “Our hotels are all unique masterpieces in their own right, and the Woodward fits in perfectly with its extraordinary location, refined interior design and exciting culinary offerings.

“We will deliver warm, luxury hospitality and I am convinced that our company’s values of family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness will bring this iconic building to life, and ensure guests will quickly feel at home in this new jewel on Lake Geneva.”

The property is expected to open next spring.