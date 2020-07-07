Oetker Collection launches Sparfell Aviation partnership

Oetker Collection has launched a unique partnership with Sparfell Aviation Group, to offer private chartered flights to all of its properties around the globe.

Devotees of the collection can now bypass the airport lounge and board one of Sparfell’s private airliners directly at the airport of their choosing.

Thanks to this exclusive collaboration, Oetker Collection’s hotels, estates and private villas in the UK, Europe, the Caribbean and Brazil can be reached in serene security that is customised to groups of any size.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection, commented: “We are very excited about this opportunity to offer such a special travel experience to our guests.

“Oetker Collection hotels, estates and villas are designed around a refined concept of elegant hospitality and family spirit, and Sparfell is the ideal partner to deliver on those values in flight.”

Both Oetker Collection and Sparfell are committed to ensuring the highest level of guest safety and comfort.

Flight attendants have received extensive training in updated hygiene protocols that include mandatory social distancing and the proper use of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

Philip Queffelec, chairman of Sparfell Aviation Group, added: “Sparfell is very pleased to announce its partnership with Oetker Collection.

“Our two companies have a long-standing tradition of providing exquisite and exclusive luxury travel experiences.

“Of the many synergies we share, family spirit, passion and loyalty are the foremost core of our work beliefs and spirit.

“We look forward to offering best-in-class services to our clients.”