Como Metropolitan London unveils new residences

Como Metropolitan London has announced the opening of ten luxury Residences.

The accommodations offer private apartment-style accommodation adjacent to the hotel on Brick Street, in Mayfair’s historic heart and opposite leafy Hyde Park, with easy access to all major rail links.

This is one of London’s trendiest neighbourhoods, surrounded by discreet private members’ clubs, cult restaurants and a number of high-end boutiques.

The two-bedroom residences provide an ideal base for long or short stays in London, reflecting all the comforts of home living at its finest.

Discretion is a significant draw, with the Residences benefitting from a separate entrance on Brick Street, as well as access to a courtyard designed by landscape architect Peter Curzon, shared only with the other residences.

The central feature of the courtyard is a strikingly crafted pergola, fitted with heaters for the cooler months and contemporary furniture from iSiMAR.

Residences on the ground floor benefit from additional outdoor space, with private patios offering an unusual oasis in the heart of London.

The residences offer the same five-star facilities and services as the hotel, which is a one-minute walk away, with 24-hour room service, central heating and air-conditioning, as well as a daily maid and laundry service.

Guests can also benefit from the expertise of a 24-hour concierge whether booking appointments at the hotel’s holistic wellness centre — Como Shambhala Urban Escape, London —, arranging personal training sessions in the fully equipped gym, or making priority reservations at the hotel’s Gridiron or Nobu restaurants.

Benefits include a breakfast welcome basket and a summer picnic hamper and blanket, as well as special children’s packs for younger guests.