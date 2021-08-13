Geddes takes up leadership of the Lanesborough

Oetker Collection has appointed Stuart Geddes to the role of managing director of the Lanesborough, taking up his position with immediate effect.

Geddes has been hotel manager at the Lanesborough for the past two years.

He brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry to his new position, having worked in some of the finest hotels in London including the Ritz and the Goring, where he previously held the position of general manager.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection explained: “We are delighted to promote Stuart to the role of managing director at the Lanesborough, as he has proven to be not only an excellent and passionate hotelier but also an inspiring leader and a great entrepreneur.

“The Lanesborough is a quintessentially British landmark, and we appreciate Stuart’s respect for the heritage of this iconic hotel, while constantly pushing for creativity and innovation.”

The Lanesborough reopened in 2015 after a major two-year renovation project by late interior designer, Alberto Pinto.

The hotel comprises 93 rooms and suites, including the Royal Suite – the largest suite in London.

Geddes added: “As we continue to navigate one of the most challenging 18 months for the hospitality industry, I remain more dedicated than ever to providing our guests with the world-renowned service and attention to detail they expect from a true masterpiece hotel.

“My team and I strive to further enhance the Lanesborough’s prestigious reputation as one of the finest luxury hotels in London and a landmark of British hospitality.”