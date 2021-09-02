The Woodward takes Oetker Collection into Switzerland

Oetker Collection has welcomed the newest addition to its portfolio, the Woodward in Geneva.

With only 26 accommodations, the suite-only hotel on Quai Wilson is located right on Lake Geneva, with views of the water and the majestic Mont Blanc.

Dating back to 1901, the post-Haussmann-style building has undergone a meticulous reimagination by world-renowned architect and interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, along with BEA SA architects.

It has emerged with world-class dining experiences L’Atelier Robuchon and Le Jardinier, as well as wellness destination Club Woodward, which includes an extensive Guerlain Spa.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection, commented: “We are delighted to open the doors of the Woodward in a city as vibrant and significant as Geneva.

“This new jewel in the collection – our first hotel in Switzerland – strikes the perfect balance between delivering the warm, authentic hospitality for which our masterpiece hotels are loved, while hailing a new era for this class of intimate city hotels: the ‘grand boutique hotel’.”

The 26 suites have been designed to the highest specification and, while each is different, they all share a harmonious neutral colour palette, contrasted by hues of blue.

Every detail has been carefully considered to optimise space and streamline movement throughout the suites, curated to possess its own distinct character and individual design details, with signature flourishes including marble fireplaces and bookcases.

Christophe Aldunate, president of owners Bastion Management, added: “It gives us great pleasure to see the Woodward open its doors as part of Oetker Collection, an iconic brand that upholds the highest standards in hospitality and who we trust to be the custodians of this historic Geneva landmark, all while delivering an exceptional guest experience with modern flair and charm.”