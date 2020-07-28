Lanesborough Club & Spa to reopen in London

The Lanesborough Club & Spa will reopen on Saturday.

The luxury location will once again be able to offer its club members access to internationally recognised experts and leaders in the fields of fitness, beauty and wellness.

The Club & Spa will also reopen to day-pass guests and, once a reopening date for the Lanesborough Hotel has been confirmed, resident hotel guests too.

The Lanesborough Club & Spa is the Belgravia and Knightsbridge area’s luxury ‘club for life’, offering a 360° approach to wellbeing for modern-day Londoners living and working in the local area.

It seeks to offer an environment within which members can re-invigorate, re-energise and relax, mirroring the Lanesborough’s core principles of being vibrant, elegant and a grand home away from home.

Understanding that members will be juggling high pressure, busy lives, it provides guidance on wellbeing and lifestyle.

Tailored programmes on fitness, nutrition and specialised therapies can be created for members, while group classes, grooming, treatments, spa treatments, social spaces and dining options cater for every need.

In the first phase of re-opening, the Lanesborough Club and Spa will open to members with access to pre-booked, one-hour slot gym and fitness classes, spa treatments - excluding facials - access to the hydro-pool and restaurant.

Day spa treatments will also be available to non-members, and the sauna and steam rooms will open at a later date.

In the second phase of re-opening, the Lanesborough Club & Spa will welcome back hotel guests, with a by appointment only schedule to control capacity in all areas to respect social distancing rules.

In addition, fitness classes where possible will be conducted in Hyde Park, with new cycle and running routes so guests can take in the sights of London and the park.

There will also be a limited restaurant menu serving refreshments only in the first phase.

A reduction in capacity in the restaurant, the Members Lounge and Spa Lounge spaces will also be in place.