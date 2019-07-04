Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre opens in United Arab Emirates

Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre has officially opened its doors, joining two other Waldorf Astoria properties in the United Arab Emirates.

The 275-room hotel is the latest addition to Dubai’s bustling financial district.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC occupies the 18th to 55th floors of the Burj Daman, a complex featuring residences and office towers.

Guests will enjoy a reception and check-in experience on the 18th floor, which is also home to the hotel’s dining and wellness facilities and acting as the true heartbeat of the hotel.

All 275 guest rooms, including 46 suites and 28 residential suites, offer unobstructed views of the downtown Dubai skyline, which can be viewed through floor-to-ceiling windows in each room.

Guests can reach the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain within minutes during their stay in one of Dubai’s most vibrant districts.

“We are delighted to expand our luxury presence in the region with the opening of Waldorf Astoria DIFC which is located in an important economic hub within the region,” said Rudi Jagersbacher, president, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton.

“Earlier this year, sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the launch of DIFC 2.0 which will add 13 million square feet of space to the centre.

“We are pleased to be part of this rapidly growing district and look forward to delivering unparalleled experiences to guests staying in DIFC.”

Inspired by the iconic architecture, lifestyle and mid-modern style of the 1960s, the hotel exudes a contemporary elegance and understated luxury.

With its stylish furniture, multifunctional design peppered with marble, ebony, brass and bronze materials, the hotel boasts a sleek and contemporary look.

The hotel offers five elegant, innovative settings, including a unique library concept which houses an open kitchen.

It also features spacious meeting rooms, a grand ballroom with a pre-function area, and a sophisticated boardroom that is perfect for corporate meetings.

All spaces have a residential, personal feel, providing the ideal setting for every type of event.