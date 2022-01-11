Datteroni to lead Hotel La Palma for Oetker Collection

Oetker Collection has confirmed Fabio Datteroni has been appointed general manager of Hotel La Palma.

The property will become the first from the group in Italy when it opens this summer.

Hotel La Palma, originally built in 1822, is being transformed and reimagined by Oetker Collection and its owners, Reuben Brothers, into a “true masterpiece hotel”.

Conceived as an elegant Mediterranean retreat on the fabled Italian island, the room count of the hotel is being markedly decreased from 80 to 50, including 18 suites, each complete with its own private balcony or terrace, with interiors by award-winning design maestro, Francis Sultana.

This marks the first hotel by AD100 designer Sultana, who is collaborating with acclaimed Italian craftsmen and artisans.

Located mere steps from the famous Piazzetta, Hotel La Palma will comprise a rooftop restaurant and bar under the culinary direction of legendary Italian chef Gennaro Esposito.

A native of Tuscany, Datteroni’s career in hospitality has spanned over 30 years.

Most recently, he acted as general manager of Terme Di Saturnia Natural Destination, Spa & Golf Resort.

His extensive experience also encompasses seven years as managing director and general manager of Castello Del Nero Hotel & Spa.

Prior to that position, he opened Castello Banfi Il Borgo in Montalcino where he spent six years as general manager and hospitality director.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection, shared: “With the wonderful anticipation surrounding the forthcoming opening of Hotel La Palma, it gives me great pleasure to share Fabio’s appointment as general manager.

“Fabio is not only a seasoned hotelier with expert knowledge of the Italian market, but he also shares our values of family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness.

“Fabio will bring La Dolce Vita to the fore for our guests, and we are delighted he is joining us at this pivotal moment in Oetker Collection’s history.”