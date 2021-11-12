Minetto to lead the Woodward in Geneva

Oetker Collection has confirmed Alessio Minetto has been appointed general manager of the Woodward in Geneva.

The Woodward is a new – and the first in Geneva – suite-only hotel with just 26 keys.

Situated directly on the shores of Lake Geneva with awe-inspiring views of majestic Mont Blanc, the post-Haussmann-style hotel dating back to 1901 is located on Quai Wilson, and has been transformed by world-renowned architect, Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Beyond the Woodward’s historic façade, visitors will encounter classic-meets- contemporary interiors, providing a stylish city sanctuary with spectacular lake and mountain vistas.

Having studied in the US and UK, in addition to undertaking a course at the respected Swiss École Hôtelière de Lausanne, Minetto’s hospitality career commenced at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris.

Managerial roles followed in France, Italy, Monaco and China, where he worked for several of the world’s most prestigious hotels, including Hotel Plaza Athenée, Paris; La Posta Vecchia, Rome; Hotel de Paris, Monaco; and the Ritz-Carlton in Shanghai.

Minetto most recently held the role of general manager at Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa in Ischia.

Timo Gruenert, chief executive of Oetker Collection, shared: “With his solid and varied experience at many luxury properties all over the world, I am confident that Alessio will be able to lead the teams of our new Geneva property to great success.

“The opening of The Woodward arrives at a time when the pent-up desire to travel has never been so high and we are grateful to be launching our latest Masterpiece Hotel in such an international destination.”