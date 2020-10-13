The Lanesborough to reopen later this month

The Lanesborough will be reopening it rooms and suites on October 29th.

Adjacent to the grounds of Buckingham Palace, the hotel is one of the most iconic properties in London, commanding a prestigious location that straddles both Knightsbridge and Mayfair.

It is also just a short walk from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and the most exclusive shopping districts.

Celebrated as much as a destination for excellent food and drink as a hotel, the Lanesborough is home to the photogenic, Michelin-starred Céleste restaurant, an award-winning afternoon tea service and the seductive Library Bar offering outstanding mixology and a venerable ‘liquid museum’ of spirits.

In celebration of the reopening, the Lanesborough promises guests a home-away-from-home experience, more like that of staying in a beautiful, grand private residence, with a special quintessentially British Staycation Experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand-new for this autumn, visitors can indulge in one of London’s most distinguished rooms or suites, paired with exquisite gastronomy or some much-needed relaxation in the award-winning Lanesborough Club & Spa.

The package also includes a private historical tour of the hotel’s Regency building – featuring unique insight on what to explore in the local Belgravia, Knightsbridge and Mayfair neighbourhoods – and the choice of either a three-course dinner at Michelin-starred Céleste or a wellness day at the Club & Spa, including a 60-minute couples’ massage.