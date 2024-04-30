New Experiences and Properties Added to the Audley Travel Portfolio

Tailor-made travel company Audley Travel has expanded its 2024 programme with the addition of a ‘new’ area of Australia’s Victoria territory, luxury properties in Southeast Asia, and an alternative, beyond-Africa safari in Borneo.

More to explore in Victoria, Australia

New for Audley’s clients travelling to Australia is Metung Hot Springs, overlooking East Gippsland Lakes, Victoria, with clients enjoying glamping accommodation nestled in the natural surrounds of the hot springs. Clients stay in luxury safari-style tents with an ensuite bathroom, king-size four poster bed, and private bathing barrel on a personal deck overlooking the lagoon.

The addition of the property to the portfolio opens up the East Gippsland region, with clients now able to explore its lakes, 90-mile beach, untouched islands, rivers, wetland wilderness, beautiful Buchan Caves and native flora and fauna.

A two-night stay at Metung Hot Springs can be included in a tailor-made Melbourne to Sydney self-drive itinerary. The 12-day itinerary includes international flights, car hire and all accommodation (on a B&B basis) and costs from £4,975 per person (based on two travelling). 01993 838810 / www.audleytravel.com/australia

Alternative safari

Research conducted by Audley found that 16 per cent of premium travellers* have taken a wildlife or safari trip in the previous five years and 20 per cent plan to do so in the next two years. Audley continues to expand its safari offering and safari-style experiences outside of Africa to meet this demand.

Off the radar luxury in Borneo

Tabin Rainforest Lodge in Borneo is a new property for Audley clients that presents an opportunity to head into the remote wilderness that is home to some of Borneo’s rarest and endangered wildlife. The lodge, with 12 ensuite rooms and a strong eco-tourism ethos, is situated in the Virgin Jungle Reserve of Sungai Kapur, in the northeast corner beyond Tabin’s wildlife reserve. The lodge is a luxurious oasis from which to safari ancient primary mangrove forests and uncharted jungles, teeming with Bornean birds that are a must-see for birdwatchers.

The conservation area is home to endemic species including the proboscis monkey, Bornean orangutan, sun bear, Bornean ground cuckoo, and the elusive helmeted hornbill.

Audley’s clients enjoy a three-day, two-night stay at the lodge with river cruises, a night walk and safari drive as well as hikes, with an option to add an additional night. The itinerary takes guests to the lodge’s mammal hide as well as its ground cuckoo hide, to photograph the bird. River cruises give the chance to see flying foxes, eagles and the rare Irrawaddy dolphin, and night walks are rewarded with potential sightings of civets, leopard cats, mouse deer, and moonrats.

An 11-day tailor-made trip to Sabah, Borneo costs from £4,400 per person (based on two sharing) and includes two nights at Tabin Rainforest Lodge as well as time in Kuala Lumpur, Sandakan, Kinabatangan River and Kota Kinabalu. The price includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838120 / www.audleytravel.com/borneo

New, luxury southeast Asia stays

Garrya Bianti, a new Banyan Tree property in the royal city of Yogyakarta brings a new luxury stay option to Java, for clients looking to indulge in Indonesia’s peaceful setting, with holistic health and wellbeing at the heart of the trip. From lush green surroundings to thoughtfully designed spaces, each element of the property is crafted to inspire a sense of balance and rejuvenation.

A 15-day tailor-made ‘Discovering Java & Bali’ trip including two nights at Garrya Bianti costs from £5,210 per person (based on two sharing). The price includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 100 / www.audleytravel.com/indonesia

Siargao Island in the Philippines is inching up travellers’ radars as the tear-dropped haven where surf and slowing down are high on the agenda. The newly introduced Isla Cabana Resort is situated on the southeastern side of the island, offering beachfront suites for the most impressive sunsets, and a private beach nestled by the Pacific Ocean.

A 16-day tailor-made trip to the Philippines including four nights at Isla Cabana Resort costs from £6,495 per person (based on two sharing). The price includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 100/ www.audleytravel.com/the-philippines