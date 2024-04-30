New Developments on the Horizon for Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana

After the devastation of back-to-back hurricanes in 2020, Lake Charles is now welcoming a wave of new developments that will redefine its tourism landscape. Several projects are slated to debut as early as this summer.

PORT WONDER: Summer 2024

A $30+ million lakefront development project that broke ground in June 2021 is expected to be completed this summer. Initially announced in 2018, Port Wonder serves as an educational and entertainment venue on the north shore of Lake Charles, initiating additional lakefront development initiatives, including site improvements and parking garage refurbishment.

Port Wonder will house the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana and The Nature and Science Center, overseen by the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, providing year-round, family-friendly activities.

CRYING EAGLE BREWING - LAKEFRONT: Spring 2025

Crying Eagle Brewing Company is set to make a splash with its upcoming lakefront location, which will offer over 12,000 square feet (about twice the area of a basketball court) of dining and entertainment space spread across two floors. Patrons will get to experience a blend of delicious food, live music, and locally crafted brews, all set against the backdrop of breathtaking Southwest Louisiana sunsets.

MARDI GRAS MUSEUM: Spring 2025

The Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu will break ground in May on its new 6,000-square-foot one-story building at 641 Enterprise Blvd, in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District.

Plans for the new facility were initiated after the original building suffered damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020. Visit Lake Charles (VLC) secured a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) in 2022, with an additional $800,000 investment from VLC and the City of Lake Charles. The aim is to rebuild and boost tourism in the Lake Charles area through this cultural attraction.

“The Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu is unique in that it is an attraction, but it’s one that showcases our cultural heritage,” said Kyle Edmiston, the president and CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “Now, with its new location near Interstate 10, the museum is positioned to attract more visitors to Southwest Louisiana.”

These projects also contribute to the realization of the Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana 50-year resilience plan, which was established in response to the 2020 hurricanes.