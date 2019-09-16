New European leadership for Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board has welcomed a new regional director for Europe.

Carrie Kwik is responsible for strategic planning, business development initiatives and marketing Singapore throughout Europe.

Based in London, Kwik will manage the organisation’s international network in Europe.

She has worked for the Singapore Tourism Board since 1992 and moves to London from the role as executive director responsible for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development.

In this role, she was responsible for cultivating relationships with stakeholders to develop new innovative and compelling visitor experiences such as the Mandai project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwik also brings a wealth of arts, culture, business, MICE, attractions and cruise experience to Europe from previous Singapore Tourism Board roles.

She takes over from the current regional director, Yen Nee Tan, who returns to Singapore and will continue with the board in her new role as director hotel and sector manpower.

“I am honoured to be representing the Singapore Tourism Board in Europe,” Kwik said, “and am very much looking forward to working closely with our key partners to build upon the strong foundations established by Yen Nee and her teams.”

More than two million Europeans visited Singapore in 2018; an 11 per cent increase over 2017.

The UK market has consistently been one of the top ten markets for Singapore and top performing market in Europe with 589,000 visitors and a 13.5 per cent increase in 2018.