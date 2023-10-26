Trip.com Group and Singapore Tourism Board Renew Three-Year Global Partnership

(L-R) Mr Sun Bo, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group; Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group; Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, STB; Ms Juliana Kua, Assistant Chief Executive, STB

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Group’s Global Partner Summit – held at Resorts World Convention Centre – to renew their global partnership for three years.

Under the MOU, both parties will expand their collaboration and embark on joint campaigns to boost inbound travel to Singapore and promote more in-depth and lesser-known tours and experiences in Singapore. In addition, Trip.com Group will also leverage its expertise and resources to promote Singapore’s MICE offerings and explore digital innovations that enhance visitors’ experience in Singapore.

Both parties will launch marketing campaigns in mainland China and other key markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and Korea, and also promote the various offerings, experiences and activities in Singapore, including new products relating to wellness and sustainability. Trip.com Group will also customise new itineraries for specific groups of travellers, including families, with the objective of enhancing their experience in Singapore.

The MOU was signed by Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group, and Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, STB.

Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “The STB and Trip.com Group have forged a longstanding partnership since 2012. Moving forward, we endeavour to deepen our collaboration to elevate Singapore’s status as a leading destination for leisure and MICE travellers. Additionally, we will expand the scope of our partnership to include exchanges on digital solutions and innovation, and jointly develop more in-depth travel products to diversify our destination offerings.”

Said Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group: “Singapore has always been one of the most popular destinations for Chinese and other international tourists, and we have been collaborating with the STB to promote tourism and showcase the beauty of this beautiful country. Hosting our annual flagship Global Partner Summit – with its over 2,000 delegates – in Singapore earlier this week reflects our commitment to the local tourism sector and we will utilise our strengths, including content marketing, AI and innovation, to further strengthen Singapore’s position as a destination of choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the resumption of China-outbound tourism in February, accompanied by the resumption of flight capacity, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Singapore has continuously increased, with particularly strong growth observed during the summer vacation period. Over the recent Golden Week holiday in China, Singapore was in the top five most popular international destinations for mainland Chinese travellers.