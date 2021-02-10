Quantum of the Seas extends Singapore season

In a rare bright spot for the cruise sector, Royal Caribbean has announced the extension of the Singapore season for Quantum of the Seas.

The decision follows the success of the safe cruises pilot programme, which launched in December.

With this extension, Royal Caribbean will deploy Quantum for an additional three months in Singapore, until June 21st.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits,” said Angie Stephen, managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

“Our close partnership with the Singapore government has played an instrumental role in the success of these pilot cruises, and we remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests and crew during these additional sailings.”

Holidaymakers of all ages can expect the same signature Royal Caribbean experience on their Ocean Getaway, while cruising with peace of mind.

The global cruise operator has taken every effort to keep guests and crew aboard Quantum of the Seas safe through a comprehensive set of health and safety measures that adhere to the CruiseSafe Certification standards jointly developed by the Singapore Tourism Board.