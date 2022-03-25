Singapore scraps Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers

Singapore has unveiled plans for the Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF) for all travellers.

The new regulations, which replace the current Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, will come into effect on April 1st.

From next Friday, all countries will be classified either under the General Travel or the Restricted Category and border measures would be accorded by individual travellers’ vaccination status.

All countries will come under the general category to begin with, with no destination in the restricted category.

Travellers will no longer be required to undergo an unsupervised self-administered rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore.

However, they must still take a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

The departure test can be a polymerase chain reaction test, a professional-administered rapid antigen test or a self-administered antigen that is remotely supervised by a provider in Singapore.

Further, it is no longer necessary to travel on a designated VTL flight, and short-term visitors will no longer need to apply for a travel pass .

They are not required to present their VTP at boarding and arrival immigration.

All vaccination certificates, regardless of country of issuance and whether digitally verifiable or not, will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Children aged 12 years and below are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

All travellers must submit their SGAC at within three days before entering Singapore.

Michael Rodriguez, area director northern and south-western Europe at Singapore Tourism Board, commented: “The latest easing of travel restrictions is a really positive step towards Singapore’s tourism recovery.

“As the entry process into Singapore becomes even more seamless, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from the UK to safely enjoy reimagined experiences.”