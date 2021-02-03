Singapore Tourism Board seeks to reengage agents

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has confirmed a range of 2021 UK trade partnerships, which aims to reach 15,000 agents throughout 2021.

STB has confirmed collaborations with seven trade partners in 2021 including Flight Centre, Gold Medal, If Only, Lotus Group, Travel Counsellors, Travelbag and eDreams.

The campaigns aim to build confidence, inspire and educate agents on recovery efforts including initiatives such as Singapore’s SG Clean quality mark.

The series of partnerships will launch from February with each tour operator creating dedicated campaigns to support agents and, when the time is right, encourage consumer bookings.

Activities will include agent training, consumer events, creative consumer and trade marketing as well as social media activities.

“I look forward to working with our appointed trade partners to inform agents and the wider travel industry on Singapore’s efforts to gradually welcome visitors back in a safe and calibrated manner once our borders re-open,” said Michael Rodriguez, Singapore Tourism Board area director for northern and south-western Europe.

“Singapore has many exciting developments ahead and our trade partnerships are set to inspire agents about the endless possibilities we have to offer.

“As we reimagine the future of travel, we will share various experiences visitors can explore; from nature and horticulture to our multicultural heritage and our world class cuisine.”

Travellers who have been in the UK 14 days prior to travel, including for transit, are currently not permitted to enter or transit Singapore.

This includes all long-term and short-term Singapore pass holders and those with previous permission to travel to Singapore.

Returning citizens and permanent residents are required to undertake a 14-day in quarantine at a government facility on arrival, followed by seven days quarantine at their place of residence.

The destination is currently seeing under ten Covid-19 cases a day.