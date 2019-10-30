Swiss-Belhotel unveils Vietnam expansion plans

Swiss-Belhotel International has revealed plans to expand its portfolio in Vietnam with a series of new hotels, resorts and residences.

The Hong Kong-based hospitality company, which recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, currently has a collection of 145 hotels and resorts either operating or in the pipeline in 22 countries on four continents.

These include three properties in Vietnam.

Swiss-Belresort Tuyen Lam is an elegant upscale retreat in the country’s Central Highlands, not far from the city of Da Lat.

Surrounded by rolling hills, this European-style hotel features 151 rooms, the Swiss Café restaurant and outdoor terrace, seven function rooms and extensive leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course.

The group also has two confirmed properties in the pipeline.

Swiss-Belhotel Suites & Residences Ha Long Bay is scheduled open before the end of 2019, overlooking the northeast Vietnam’s spectacular UNESCO World Heritage site.

This new property features 298 apartment-style rooms for short and extended stays, plus impressive facilities including a spa, fitness centre, swimming pools, multiple food and beverage outlets, a ballroom and meeting rooms.

Then in 2022, Swiss-Belresort Bai Dai Phu Quoc will open its doors on the pristine coast of the southern Vietnam island.

Nestled directly on the sandy beach, this exquisite resort will comprise 218 rooms and villas, plus outdoor pools, a spa and a choice of dining options, including a seafood restaurant and beach club. It will also provide space for events and weddings.

“Vietnam is one of the world’s most dynamic tourism destinations.

“The country’s beautiful natural scenery and captivating culture, combined with a thriving economy, modernising infrastructure and progressive government policies, are driving a rapid increase in domestic and international visitor numbers.

“With our international service standards and first-class facilities, Swiss-Belhotel International is perfectly positioned to meet this rising demand in all sectors of the market,” said Edward Faull, Swiss-Belhotel International executive director and vice president operations and development in Vietnam.

Swiss-Belhotel International’s development in Vietnam forms part of a broader global growth strategy.

By the end of 2020, the group expects to increase its total portfolio to 250 properties comprising approximately 25,000 rooms under its 14 diverse brands, spanning the hospitality spectrum from economy to luxury.